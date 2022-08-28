We are tracking a few spotty storms this afternoon with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Those who have had rain are in the 80s, and communities who have remained dry are in the 90s. Storm chances will gradually fade this evening as temperatures fall back into the 80s area-wide. Tonight low temperatures will drop into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Monday will be another hot, sunny day with high temperatures reaching the lower-90s. There will be a few pop-up storms in the afternoon, but rain coverage will be low.
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the north. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain toasty, with highs ranging between 88-92 degrees. However, the humidity will be lower by the end of the week, making it feel a little more comfortable!
