Good morning, we’re fully in the heat for this work and school week as a big ridge of high pressure covers the middle of the U.S. from the Great Plains to much of the Southeast. That means hot temperatures and no rain for us.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs from 90-95. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from 67-73.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all have similar temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Chattanooga will be in the 97-99° range for afternoon highs. During this period, the heat index will max out around 105. Heat Advisories may be issued when the heat index is greater than or equal to 105, so we may have some later this week.
There is a small chance for a stray shower on Friday. Then, the high pressure ridge looks to break down over the weekend. There won’t be a lot of rain, but a few isolated showers/storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. The bigger difference will be the drop in temps from 96 on Saturday to 90 on Sunday – still hot but better than previous days.