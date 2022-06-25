Happy Saturday! Another hot, humid day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs top out in the lower-90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening, but many will stay day throughout the day. The best chance of rain will be along the Cumberland Plateau and the eastern mountains. The storm activity will die down tonight, with skies remaining partly cloudy. Lows will range from 68-72 degrees.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs topping out in the lower-90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the evening as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances will continue into Monday as the front pushes south across the Tennessee Valley. Rainfall amounts of up to 1" will be possible through Monday afternoon.
It will turn cooler beginning Monday as highs drop into the mid-80s. Temperatures will gradually rebound as highs return to the lower-90s by the end of the week. Afternoon storm chances will be possible each day, especially Thursday and Friday.
