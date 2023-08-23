Good morning, we will have another hot, hazy, and humid August day. Today will be mostly sunny with highs from 90-96. The heat index should max out at about 102 this afternoon. Tonight will have a few clouds with lows from 67-74.
A special note about Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama. A Heat Advisory is in place for both today and tomorrow. The advisory ends tomorrow at 8pm CT. Max heat index will be around 105-107.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s, and Friday will climb to 93-98. Both days will have a small chance for a stray shower. The heat index will also top out near 100.
Saturday will remain hot with a high of 98, and the heat index over 100 with a few isolated showers. The temperatures will drop on Sunday, but it no longer looks like the drop will be as much. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s with some widely scattered showers/storms. Then, Monday and Tuesday of next will be in the upper 80s with additional scattered showers/storms.