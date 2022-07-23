Happy Saturday! Hot and sunny conditions will continue for the rest of your evening, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-90s. A brief downpour or two will be possible in the eastern mountains, but valley locations will remain dry. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 70s.
Sunday will be another hot day as highs push into the mid-90s. Skies will generally be sunny with passing clouds during the afternoon. A few pop-up storms will develop late in the day, especially east of I-75. Overall, rain chances will be low (10-20%) throughout the weekend.
A more active pattern will arrive next week as moisture slides back into the area. Each day will feature highs in the lower-90s, with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of widespread rain looks to be Tuesday as weak cold front stalls out across the area. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rain will be possible with any storm that develops throughout the week. However, there doesn't appear to be any threat of organized severe weather Monday through Friday.
