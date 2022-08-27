Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend on a relatively comfortable note with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. There will be areas of patchy fog before 9 AM, so watch out for reduced visibility in spots! After the fog clears, the warm-up begins. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with real feel temperatures ranging between 94-99 degrees. There will be a slim chance of an afternoon shower to cool us down, but the best chance of rain will be in the higher terrain. Tonight will feature quiet conditions with lows dropping into the lower-70s.
The heat will keep rolling Sunday and Monday as highs reach the lower-90s both days. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a 10-20% chance of an afternoon storm.
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the north. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain toasty, with highs ranging between 87-91 degrees. However, the humidity will be lower by the end of the week, making it feel a little more comfortable!
