Happy Saturday! The heat will crank up as high temperatures approach 90 degrees. The smoke from the Canadian wildfires will lead to hazy skies and slightly lower air quality this afternoon. There will be the chance of a pop-up shower for our Alabama and Georgia communities, but most of the area will remain dry. Tonight will be quiet, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.
Another hot day is in store for Father's Day, with highs in the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with about 20 to 30% coverage.
Storm chances will increase next week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for rain will be Monday through Wednesday as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day, but the overall severe threat looks low. Active weather will continue through the end of the week, with pop-up storm chances Thursday and Friday. 1-3" of rain will be possible through Friday.
