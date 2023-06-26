Happy Monday! Hot and humid conditions will continue this evening, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, with rain chances staying well to our east. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s tonight under a mostly clear sky.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees each afternoon.
The summertime heat will crank up Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s. We may even make a run at the triple digits! Heat index values will push between 100-110 degrees each afternoon, leading to possible heat advisories. Scattered pop-up storm chances will return heading into the weekend, which could provide brief relief from the heat. Remember to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and enjoy the air conditioning as we brace for the hottest temperatures so far this year!