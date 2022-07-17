Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 90s. There will be a few pop-up heavy downpours through 9 PM, providing some with relief from the heat. Rain chances will dwindle tonight as lows drop down into the lower-70s.
Monday will feature a better chance of rain as the cold front stalls out across the area. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Highs will range from the mid to upper-80s.
Plenty of heat and humidity will settle into the region for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the mid-90s each day. A few bubble-up storms will be possible each afternoon through Thursday before drier conditions arrive heading into the weekend.
