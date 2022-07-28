Happy Thursday! Skies will transition from mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, with temperatures slowly climbing into the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will increase after 2 PM and continue into the late evening hours. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible with any storm that develops today. In between any rain, expect hot and humid conditions with the heat index closing in on 100 degrees in valley locations. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s tonight, with a few isolated downpours lingering into the night.
Friday through Sunday will feature slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s, along with multiple rounds of showers and storms. There will be the potential for localized flooding and a few strong storms with gusty winds. There will be dry periods throughout the weekend, but you will want to prepare for rain chances if you have any outdoor activities planned!
Rain chances will continue on Monday, with highs remaining in the 80s throughout the day. Highs will return to the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as rain chances decrease through the middle of the week.
