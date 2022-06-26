Happy Sunday! Another hot, humid day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs will reach the low to mid-90s. The first part of your Sunday will generally be dry before showers and storms break out this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Storm chances will gradually taper off after 3 AM tonight as drier air settles into the region.
Monday will feature a much-needed cooldown as highs return to the mid-80s. A few showers will be possible early, especially across northern Georgia and Alabama.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and dry, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s.
A summertime pattern will set up for the end of the week as afternoon pop-up storm chances return. Highs will range from 87-92 degrees Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
