Day Planner

Happy Sunday! Another hot, humid day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs will reach the low to mid-90s. The first part of your Sunday will generally be dry before showers and storms break out this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Storm chances will gradually taper off after 3 AM tonight as drier air settles into the region.

Monday will feature a much-needed cooldown as highs return to the mid-80s. A few showers will be possible early, especially across northern Georgia and Alabama.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and dry, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s.

A summertime pattern will set up for the end of the week as afternoon pop-up storm chances return. Highs will range from 87-92 degrees Thursday through the upcoming weekend. 

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

