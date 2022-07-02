Happy Saturday! Another hot, muggy day is in store as we kick off the Fourth of July weekend. High temperatures will range from 88-92 degrees, with heat index values touching the mid-90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire up after lunchtime and continue into the evening hours. Not everyone sees rain today, but those who do could be dealing with minor flash flooding. Rain chances will taper off tonight as lows drop into the 70s.
Storm coverage will be higher on Sunday as a front stalls across the area. Once again, the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening. Slow-moving storms could result in brief flooding concerns in low-lying areas. Temperatures will remain hot as highs top out in the lower-90s.
The hot, muggy pattern will continue for your Fourth of July festivities. If you plan to hit the lake or grill out, there will be a few storms to dodge during the afternoon. Fortunately, most of the showers and storms will die out before the firework shows get started!
