Happy Mother's Day! Hot, humid conditions will continue this evening, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 80s. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible until 8 PM before rain chances end for the day. Brief heavy rainfall and frequent will be possible with some of the stronger storms. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight, especially for areas that picked up rainfall this afternoon.
Shower and storm chances will stick around Monday and Tuesday as a cold front slowly pushes across the region. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and small hail. Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry, with rain chances sneaking back into the forecast by the end of the week.
Temperatures will return to seasonal normals next week, with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
