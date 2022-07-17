Happy Sunday! Another hot mid-July day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs top out in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index values could reach as high as 100 degrees as humidity levels creep back up. A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible this evening as a weak cold front approaches the area. The best chance of showers and storms will be along the Cumberland Plateau, with most of the valley remaining dry throughout the day. A few storms will linger through Sunday night, with lows dropping into the low-70s.
Monday will feature a better chance of rain as the cold front stalls out across the area. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Highs will range from the mid to upper-80s.
Plenty of heat and humidity will settle into the region for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the mid-90s each day. A few bubble-up storms will be possible each afternoon through Thursday before drier conditions arrive heading into the weekend.
