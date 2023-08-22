Good morning, the high heat and humidity will continue today. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with some afternoon clouds. Highs today will range from 90-96 with max heat index values from 98-103 for most. There is a Heat Advisory in place from 12-8pm CT for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama with heat indices up to 106. Please, follow heat safety precautions of staying cool and hydrated.
Additionally, the air quality will be worse today than yesterday. There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Chattanooga metro for Tuesday. Counties included are Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, and Sequatchie in Tennessee and Dade, Walker, and Catoosa in Georgia. Groups sensitive to air pollution should limit outdoor exertion due to the elevated levels of ozone. There will also be a light layer of wildfire smoke haze, too.
This combination of hot, hazy, humid weather will last through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with the hottest day looking to be Friday with a high of 99. Heat index values should range from 100-106 during this period. Each day will be mostly sunny. A stray shower will be possible Friday PM with a couple of isolated showers on Saturday. The heat will finally break on Sunday with highs back down to around 90 with a few additional isolated showers/storms.