Temperatures will hold steady in the 80s this afternoon before gradually falling into the 70s after sunset. Pop showers and storms will be possible through 9 PM, with dry conditions settling in overnight. Patchy fog will develop after midnight into Sunday morning, especially for areas that pick up rain this evening. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 60s.
Hot, humid conditions will continue on Mother's Day as highs top out in the upper 80s. The first part of the day will be dry, but a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The weather should not have much of an impact on your outdoor Mother's Day festivities!
Shower and storm chances will stick around Monday and Tuesday before drier weather settles in on Wednesday. Temperatures will return to seasonal normals next week, with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
