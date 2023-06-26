We have a hot week ahead, especially by the end of the week. As for your Monday, it’s also about the heat and humidity. Today will be mostly sunny with highs from about 85-91 and max heat indices in the mid-90s. Wind will increase from the west this afternoon with gusts around 20-25mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Tuesday will have plentiful sunshine and hit the upper 80s to 90 with gusts around 20mph from the W to NW. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high, thin clouds and highs around 90.
For Thursday, the heat turns up a notch. Highs will be near 95 with a small isolated shower chance. Greater rain returns Thursday night. Then, Friday and Saturday will be sweltering as the humidity rises. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 100s! Your only relief will come in the form of scattered showers/storms. Sunday won’t be quite as hot and muggy, but it’ll still be around 90 with additional scattered storms.