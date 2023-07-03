Good morning, there will be little change to our weather over the next 7 days with afternoon heat and storms.
Temperatures will be close to normal for the first full week of July with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. The air will be muggy all week, creating a peak afternoon heat index in the mid-90s.
Each day will also have scattered shower and storm chances. The risk for any severe weather will be lower than what we had over the past three days, but an isolated threat is still there. Keep in mind, a couple of storms daily may strengthen to severe criteria with damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential rain, and lightning. Storms this week will be most likely in the afternoon through about an hour after sunset.
As for specifics for today, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. A couple of spotty downpours will affect the early morning commute. Then, the afternoon scattered storms will start up between about 1 and 2pm ET and end around 9pm.
For July 4th, the storm window looks to be from about 2-8pm ET with conditions quietening down after sunset – great news for fireworks!