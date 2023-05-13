Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend with patchy fog across portions of the Tennessee Valley. Visibility of less than a mile will be possible through mid-morning, especially in the higher elevations. After the fog lifts, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. High humidity levels will send heat index values into the lower 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible between 2-8 PM, but the overall storm coverage will be low for your Saturday.
Hot, humid conditions will continue on Mother's Day as highs approach 90 degrees. The first part of the day will be dry, but a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The weather should not have much of an impact on your outdoor Mother's Day festivities!
Pop-up storm chances will stick around early next week before a drying trend takes over by mid-week. Temperatures will return to seasonal normals Monday through Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.