Happy Saturday! It is a comfortable summer morning across the Tennessee Valley, with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-90s. Fortunately, dewpoints will remain in the 60s, so the heat index will not pose much of a problem. A stray shower will be possible this evening, but most of the area will remain dry today!
Another hot day is in store for Sunday as highs once again reach the 90s. Humidity levels will begin to build back into the region, making for an uncomfortable afternoon. There will be a chance of pop-up storms late in the day, especially after 6 PM. Storm chances will gradually fade overnight.
Monday will be our best chance of showers and storms in the short term as a disturbance moves across the area. The rest of the week will feature a typical summertime pattern with highs in the mid-90s and pop-up storm chances each afternoon.
