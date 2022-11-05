Happy Saturday! Our next weather maker will arrive later today as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. The first part of your Saturday will be dry, with scattered showers arriving this afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain will be along the Cumberland Plateau, with lower rain chances in our eastern communities. Rain totals will not be impressive as most areas pick up less than a quarter inch. Aside from the rain chances, it will also be windy throughout the day. Valley wind gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible, with 40+ mph wind gusts in the higher elevations. Secure any loose outdoor items before leaving your house this morning!
A few lingering showers will be possible tonight through Sunday morning before dry weather takes back over.
The next big weather story will be the near-record November warmth. Daytime highs will range from the upper-70s to lower-80s Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.
