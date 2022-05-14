Happy Saturday! Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning with generally clear skies. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible through 8 AM, especially in communities that received rainfall on Friday. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day, with pop-up showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. The highest chance for rain will once again be along the Cumberland Plateau and in the eastern mountains. High temperatures will range from 79-84 degrees.
Tonight, most of the shower activity will die down as temperatures drop back into the 60s.
Sunday and Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day, but the overall chance of rain will be low (20-30%).
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. The heat will crank up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s for the first time this year!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.