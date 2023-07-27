Once again, highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, and the heat index will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Good morning, there will be a few spotty light showers for communities north and west of Chattanooga this morning with a band of associated clouds. Thus, the morning hours will be partly sunny, and then, it’ll become mostly sunny for the afternoon as the heat builds up.

7-27-23 day planner

Once again, highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, and the heat index will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. There will be a small chance of a pop-up storm/downpour this afternoon into the evening.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all have similar weather with highs in the low to mid-90s, the heat index peaking around 98-103, and isolated PM storms. Monday will remain hot, but the humidity won’t be quite as bad. Monday’s highs will be from about 90-94 with the heat index in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for August 1st.