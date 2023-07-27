Good morning, there will be a few spotty light showers for communities north and west of Chattanooga this morning with a band of associated clouds. Thus, the morning hours will be partly sunny, and then, it’ll become mostly sunny for the afternoon as the heat builds up.
Once again, highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, and the heat index will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. There will be a small chance of a pop-up storm/downpour this afternoon into the evening.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all have similar weather with highs in the low to mid-90s, the heat index peaking around 98-103, and isolated PM storms. Monday will remain hot, but the humidity won’t be quite as bad. Monday’s highs will be from about 90-94 with the heat index in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for August 1st.