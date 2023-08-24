Good morning, we have three more days of the high heat and humidity, and then, we’ll begin our trend down. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will reach up to 105 this afternoon. There is a small chance for a PM spotty shower/storm. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s for valley spots and a few outlying areas milder in the 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will top out near 107. Again, there will be a slim chance for a stray PM shower.
A special note for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama. A Heat Advisory is in place now through Friday at 8pm CT for heat index values up to 105-109.
The weekend, Saturday will repeat the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will drop a hair, so heat indices will be up to 104. There will be a few isolated showers/storms possible on Saturday, and then the activity will increase slightly to scattered on Sunday. Sunday will still be hot but cooler than recent days. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.
A few scattered showers and storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday as temps work their way down. Monday’s highs will be from 85-90 and Tuesday’s from 83-88. Finally, Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the mid-80s.