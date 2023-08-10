Good morning, we will have torrential rain, frequent lightning, and the risk of embedded strong to severe storms to pass from NW to SE across our area this morning from about 3:30 to 7am ET. Additional pockets of moderate rainfall may last through about 10am ET. Please, be careful with your morning commute. Then, conditions will improve for the rest of our Thursday with partial clearing of clouds, a few isolated showers/storms, and cooler highs from 80-85. Tonight will have some clouds with lows from the mid-60s to 72.
Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be warmer again from 85-90. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot with more sunshine than clouds. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on both days, but there will also be large periods of sunshine and quiet conditions.
Monday will have some scattered storms, and then, a cold front will clear things out on Tuesday with only an isolated shower/storm chance. Wednesday looks to be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and staying dry!