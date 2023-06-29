Good morning, high heat and humidity will be the weather story for today through Sunday, along with multiple rounds of storm clusters moving in from the northwest to southeast. These storms may produce strong to severe level wind gusts and hail.
Focusing on today…
- Air Quality: As of 5am, the Air Quality Index is in the Red “Unhealthy” category in Chattanooga and the rest of the area in Orange. Air quality is forecasted to improve today to the “Moderate” category, which is generally acceptable. However, if you have respiratory issues, you may want to consider limiting your time outside today due to the combination of wildfire smoke and ozone.
- Heat: Today’s highs will range from 90-94 for most with the max heat index of about 97. Today is our transition day as the heat starts to build up with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Storms: Isolated severe storms will be possible. Unfortunately, there is inconsistency in storm timing and coverage. Storm activity will depend on the development outside of our area, closer to Illinois, and then move southward to us. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but hail will be possible, too, with the greatest hail risk for our northern communities.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be hotter with heat indices over 100. Please practice heat safety by limiting strenuous work outside, drinking plenty of water, and taking breaks.