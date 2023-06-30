Good morning, we’re finally to Friday, and our risk for extreme heat has decreased slightly while the threat of storms has increased. Today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day for both factors: heat and storms. We are on the edge of a high pressure that is producing the extreme heat just to our west. This outer pressure ridge also acts as a pathway for storms to ride from the north into our area.
- Heat: Highs today will be in the low to mid-90s with max heat indices from about 100-104 with a nice mix of sun and clouds.
- Storms: Our area is highlighted under a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for scattered severe storms possible today. The main threat with any strong to severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. Secondary is hail. The timing of these storms may change, but as of 4am, we’re tracking storms in Kentucky now to move into our area later in the morning through midday, especially east of Chattanooga. Then, the next batch of storms should be tonight. Remain flexible with your plans and storms.
Saturday and Sunday will both have more of the same with the combination of high heat (heat indices over 100) and storm risk.