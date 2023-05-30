Good morning, watch for patchy fog along our area river and stream valleys until about 9am ET, otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny this morning. Then, there will be a slight chance for scattered showers/storms this afternoon and evening under a partly sunny sky. Humidity will be a little greater today with highs from 80-84. Tonight will have some clouds with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all have quiet mornings with hit or miss storms in the afternoons and evenings. Heat and humidity will build up over the three days with highs of 84, 86, and 88, respectively.
The hottest day should be Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, possibly hitting our first 90° day of 2023. Sunday will be near 88. Both days of the weekend will primarily be dry with an isolated chance for a pop-up PM storm. Thankfully, the humidity will be a tad bit less over the weekend compared to Wednesday through Friday, but still, prepare for heat and humidity if you’ll be attending Riverbend.