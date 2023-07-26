Good morning, if you thought yesterday afternoon was hot, today will be even hotter. In fact, today through at least the middle of next week will have above normal temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Most valley locations over the next 7 days can expect high temperatures in mid-90s. Higher elevations should primarily be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs.
It will also be very muggy outside, which means heat index values will rise to the triple digits. Peak heat indices in the afternoon should reach 100-105. Please, make sure that you’re following heat safety practices by taking care of yourself, other people, and pets.
Additionally, each day will have the chance for isolated afternoon/evening pop-up downpours and storms. Like we experienced yesterday, a storm may become strong to severe as the summertime heat and humidity act as storm fuel. The overall risk on any given day is low but can’t be completely ruled out.
Lastly, air quality, there is a light layer of wildfire smoke across our area, but ozone will become a bigger problem for air quality in the days ahead with the hot temperatures and sunshine. There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Cherokee County for ridge tops above 4000 feet from 7pm Wednesday to 7am Thursday due to ground level ozone concentrations.