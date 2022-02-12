Happy Saturday! A hard freeze will impact the Tennessee Valley tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the night before gradually clearing out around daybreak. A few mountains flurries will be possible, but accumulation is not expected.
We will wake up to wind chill values between 15-20 degrees Sunday morning. The rest of the day will feature sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid-40s. Be sure to grab that jacket before heading out the door!
Monday will start in the 20s before rebounding into the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer as highs return to the 60s.
Our next major weather maker will arrive Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. We are also monitoring the threat for a few severe storms.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.