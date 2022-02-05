Happy Saturday! Temperatures will drop back into the lower-30s this evening under mostly clear skies. Another hard freeze will impact the area during the overnight hours, with lows ranging from 20-25 degrees. Bundle up if you have plans to be out and about!
Sunday will start cold again in the 20s. The sunshine will stick around, with highs topping out near 50 degrees.
The beginning of next week will be cool and dry, with highs in the low-50s and overnight lows dropping into the upper-20s. Wednesday through Friday will feature a slight warming trend as highs return to the upper-50s. A dry pattern will continue through next weekend, so enjoy the upcoming pleasant weather!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.