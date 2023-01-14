Happy Saturday! The sunshine has returned, but temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s tonight under a clear sky. Fortunately, the wind will die down, and the wind chill will not be a problem!
We will rebound into the 50s Sunday and Monday as warmer air settles back into the region. Our next weather maker will arrive late Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will generally reach half an inch with this first system.
The active pattern will continue Wednesday into Thursday as another round of rain moves into the area. This second system will have more moisture with rainfall amounts of 1-2" possible by Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach the 60s Tuesday through Thursday as our abnormally warm January continues.
