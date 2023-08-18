Good morning, a cold front will pass over our area later this morning through the early afternoon, bringing some scattered clouds and shifting the wind back out of the north today. Other than those things, there won’t be much of an impact from the front.
Today will still be another beautiful weather day with a mostly sunny sky and highs from about 83-88. There will be great weather for the first Friday Night Football games this evening as temperatures will fall through the 80s into the 70s under a mostly clear sky. Tonight will have cooler lows from 55-63.
Saturday will be an average August day with highs in the upper 80s to 90. The heat will step up on Sunday with highs from 90-94 as we return to above-normal temperatures. Overall, it’ll be a great, sunny summer weekend for the pool or boating.
The hot air will continue to rise next work and school week. Monday should hit 96, Tuesday 97, Wednesday 98, and Thursday 97. The heat index will also reach the low 100s. There will be mostly sunny skies and no rain chances during this period.