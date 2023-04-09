  • Clay Smith

Local 3 Meteorologist Clay Smith has your Sunday morning forecast

Happy Easter! Today is looking much better compared to the last two days. We will have dry conditions with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. There will be clouds around early in the day, but sunshine will gradually take over during the evening. Conditions are looking good for any Easter festivities that will take place this afternoon!

Easter Planner

Monday through Thursday will feature a warming trend, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by mid-week. Dry weather will stick around through Thursday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The pollen count will be high throughout the week, so be mindful of that if you have outdoor plans.

A weak disturbance will bring our next chance of scattered showers and storms Friday. For now, rainfall amounts look to remain on the light side.

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

