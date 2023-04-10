Good Monday. The high pressure and sunshine from Easter continue through the first half of the week. Tuesday will start cool and chilly with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. You will definitely want to start the day in a jacket. By the afternoon, no jackets required! We will have clear blue skies and temps in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be just as nice with sunshine and an amazing high of 77. Thursday we will reach 78, but we will also have low pressure to the south injecting clouds into the area with a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two. That low will work its way into the Tennessee Valley Friday bringing scattered showers on and off throughout the day. We will still manage a high of 74 Friday.
Overall, the weekend looks good. Saturday will be a warm one with the high reaching 82. We will hit 76 Sunday. We may get some rain moving through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but, again, most of the waking hours should be fine for your big weekend.
