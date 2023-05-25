Good morning, today will be another lovely day. There will be abundant morning sunshine with some scattered clouds developing in the afternoon and highs from 80-84 for most. Wind will be from the NE at 5-10mph with a small chance for an isolated PM shower/storm moving from the NE to SW. A few clouds will remain for tonight with lows in the 50s again.
Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs will be near 80.
Then, for your weekend, thankfully rain chances have not increased (30%). The bulk of the rain from the low-pressure system along the SC coastline should stay to our east. As of now, Saturday looks to be dry in the morning and early afternoon with some showers arriving in the late afternoon/evening for our northeastern communities. On Sunday, widely scattered showers will be possible across the area. Both days will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and around 72 on Sunday.
Memorial Day will be partly sunny and warmer at 79 with only a slim chance for a spotty shower.