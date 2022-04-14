Happy Thursday! Rain chances will continue to dwindle this morning, with a few lingering light showers ending by 9 AM. Skies will transition from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny by this afternoon, with highs ranging from 69-73 degrees. Tonight will feature clear skies and lows in the 40s.
Friday is shaping up to be a pleasant Spring day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper-70s.
Rain chances will return to the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning as another front move through the area. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side, and any severe threat will remain to our west. Rain chances will taper off Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Another round of showers will move through Sunday night into Monday. Dry weather and comfortable temperatures will return Tuesday into Wednesday.
