Happy Sunday! Frost will be around this morning as temperatures start below freezing across much of the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon into the low to mid-70s. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with a few passing clouds this evening. Temperatures will be mild tonight as lows dip to around 50 degrees.
Cloud cover will increase Monday as moisture moves back into the region. A few showers will develop during the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain chances will remain to our west. Temperatures will warm into the upper-70s to lower-80s on Tuesday, with a few showers possible.
Rain chances will increase Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday night, but the highest severe threat will remain to our west. Showers will end Thursday morning with drier conditions setting up for the end of the week. Seasonable temperatures in the 70s will be around as we move into the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.