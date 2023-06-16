Good morning, we enter a string of three hot and humid days for the Father’s Day weekend with highs from 85-90 and generally dry conditions.
Specifically, for today, watch for foggy areas this morning. Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a small chance for an afternoon into evening isolated storm. Saturday will have plentiful sunshine with only a few clouds. Any storm chances will be very spotty and primarily in Georgia and Alabama. Thankfully, the rain chances have gone down for Father’s Day to isolated activity in the PM. Great news for outdoor activities with your dad. There’ll be a mix of sun and clouds.
Then, the weather pattern will shift for next work week. The air will be really muggy with daily scattered shower and storm chances. Highs will drop slightly to be around 80-85. Total rainfall should range from 1-3”. We need this rain. We’ll simply keep an eye on any severe potential as we get closer to it. Keep the rain chances in mind for any outdoor plans for Juneteenth on Monday.