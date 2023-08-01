Good morning, today will be absolutely beautiful. The humidity will bottom out today for the week, so enjoy the low humidity for this time of year, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky today with highs from about 85-91 across the area, and wind will be from the north at 5-10mph. Tonight will have a few clouds with lows in the 60s. It’ll be the Full Sturgeon Moon – the first of two full supermoons for the month of August. The next will be on August 30th.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and will have highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance for isolated showers/storms. Then, rain and storm chances will increase on Thursday and Friday. Total rainfall should range from 0.5-2.5” with the highest totals for our northeastern communities. With more clouds and the rain, high temperatures will be cooler at 84 on Thursday and 87 on Friday.
Then, the heat will be back for the weekend. Highs will be around 90 on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday. Both days will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers/storms possible. It’ll be very muggy over the weekend, and Sunday may reach the triple digits again for the heat index.