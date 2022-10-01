Happy Saturday! Pleasant conditions will continue this afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the 70s along with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy for the rest of the day as remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to push north. Sustained northerly winds from 10-15 mph will continue in the valley areas with gusts as high as 25 mph. Gusts over 35 mph will be possible in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The wind will die down tonight as temperatures drop into the lower-50s.
Sunday will be another great day with plenty of sunshine. The day will start in the 50s before highs reach the mid-70s. It will be breezy during the afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
The first week of October will feature a strong dose of sunshine and no rain chances through next weekend and possibly beyond. High temperatures will transition from the 70s to the low-80s by the middle of the week. Another cold front will arrive Friday, bringing another shot of cool air to the Tennessee Valley!
