Happy Saturday! Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s this evening before slowly falling into the 40s overnight. We will stay dry tonight, with skies gradually clearing after midnight. Grab a light jacket before heading out this evening!
Sunday is the first official day of Spring, and we could not ask for better weather! Highs will range from 67-71 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors.
A warming trend will continue into Monday as temperatures return to the 70s areawide. Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Low pressure will develop to our west, bringing a cold front into the region late Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain will move into the area Tuesday night, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. There could be a few strong to severe storms, but for now, it looks like the highest severe threat will remain to our south. 1-2" of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Conditions will improve by Thursday, with cooler temperatures settling in for the end of the week.
