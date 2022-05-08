Happy Mother's Day! Temperatures will range from the upper-60s to low-70s through the rest of the evening. Skies will continue to clear with sunny skies gradually taking over. Tonight's lows will drop into the 50s under mostly clear skies.
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Tuesday through Friday will be sunny with highs ranging from the mid to upper-80s each afternoon. A few locations may even hit approach the 90-degree mark by the end of the week.
Moisture will increase this weekend, with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
