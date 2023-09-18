Good morning, we will have beautiful weather for the week ahead, featuring cooler mornings and warm afternoons with a lot of sunshine. Today begins with 50s for most this morning and spots of valley fog. It’ll be sunny from 70-75 at noon, and afternoon highs will range from 75-80 with low humidity all day long and only a few clouds. Tonight will generally be clear with lows in the 50s.
Patchy fog will be possible again tomorrow morning before about 9am ET, and then, Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will both have scattered clouds with sunshine and highs from 80-85. Friday will be mostly sunny and hit 80-85 again.
The gorgeous weather will extend into the weekend as well. Saturday is the first day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox officially at 2:50am ET. Saturday will have plentiful sunshine with highs near 84. What a great way to start the season! Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with our first slim rain chance of the week at 10%. Overall, the weather looks great for this weekend’s IRONMAN race.