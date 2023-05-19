Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be partly sunny with highs ranging from 75-80 for most locations. There will be little chance for rain today with only a 10% probability for a small, spotty shower. This evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday will have rain. Showers should start up around 9am ET/8am CT for our western communities with rain beginning in Chattanooga around 11am ET. These showers and storms will continue for much of Saturday, wrapping up in the evening. Most likely, any storm activity will be general thunderstorms, but there will be a low risk for an isolated strong to severe storm, primarily south of Chattanooga. Total rainfall will range from 0.25-1” on average with higher amounts possible with repeated storms.
Then, Sunday will be beautiful – mostly sunny, comfortable humidity, and highs around 80. Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower chance and highs around 80 again. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 82.