Happy Friday! After a good soaking last night, the rain has wrapped up across the Tennessee Valley. Much colder air is filtering into the region, which will make for a chilly Friday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with wind chill values dropping into the 20s at times. A few snow flurries will flutter along the Plateau through the early afternoon, but the snow will be too light to cause any impacts. Any lingering moisture will be long gone tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 20s area-wide.
The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be fantastic! Saturday will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the 50s, but we will rebound into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, which will be great for outdoor activities.
The warming trend will ramp up next week. Temperatures could approach record territory Wednesday and Thursday as daytime highs knock on the doorstep of 80 degrees.
