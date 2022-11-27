Happy Sunday! A few lingering showers will be around before 9 AM this morning, especially in our eastern communities. The remainder of Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will range from 57-61 degrees. Gusty winds of 30-35 mph will develop this afternoon with gusts of 40+ mph in the higher elevations. Be sure to secure any outdoor holiday decorations!
Monday is shaping up to be dry, with mild temperatures to start the week. The dry weather will be brief as another round of heavy rain moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This mid-week system could bring a few strong storms to the Tennessee Valley. The main severe threat will be to our west, but this is something that we will keep an eye on in the coming days. Additional rainfall of 1-2" will be possible through Wednesday afternoon.
The rest of the week will be dry, with colder air settling into the area Thursday and Friday.