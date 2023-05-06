Happy Saturday! Temperatures will remain in the 70s this evening with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower or storm after 7 PM, but most of us will remain dry for the remainder of the day. Tonight will feature a mostly cloudy sky with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.
Sunday will feature a better chance of rain for your weekend. The day will start off dry, with pop-up showers and storms developing after 2 PM. The latest short-term forecast models are picking up on a complex of storms pushing in from the north during the evening. This complex of storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley between 4-11 PM ET. There is still uncertainty with the timing of this complex of storms, so continue to check back for updates.
Warm, unsettled weather will continue into early next week, with daily scattered storm chances and highs in the 80s.
