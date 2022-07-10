Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of your Sunday, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, lows will drop down into the lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Monday and Tuesday will feature highs around 90 degrees with mainly dry conditions. A stray shower will be possible Tuesday evening, but the better chance of rain will come Wednesday as tropical moisture surges northward across the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will linger into Thursday before drier weather arrives by the end of the week.
