Local 3 Meteorologist Clay Smith has your Sunday evening forecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of your Sunday, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, lows will drop down into the lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Hour By Hour

Monday and Tuesday will feature highs around 90 degrees with mainly dry conditions. A stray shower will be possible Tuesday evening, but the better chance of rain will come Wednesday as tropical moisture surges northward across the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will linger into Thursday before drier weather arrives by the end of the week.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

