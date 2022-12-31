Happy New Year's Eve! The rain has moved to our east, and we will usher in the new year with mild temperatures dropping into the 50s by midnight. Patchy fog will develop after 2 AM, so be careful if you plan on a full night of New Year's festivities!
The first day of 2023 will feature above-normal temperatures, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be nearly identical weather-wise.
Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the Southeast. Periods of heavy rain will begin Tuesday morning and gradually taper off before daybreak Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3" will be possible through Wednesday morning. A few strong to severe storms could make it into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon, but the highest severe threat will remain to our south.
Temperatures will turn cooler behind this cold front, with dry weather returning through next weekend.